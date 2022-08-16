GREEN BAY—Just two weeks after its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes, the self-unloading freighter Mark W. Barker visited the Port of Green Bay Sunday, carrying a load of road salt. The ship was expected to depart Monday.
“We’re very excited to see this new freighter coming into the Port,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay director on Friday. “As the first bulk carrier to be built on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years, it is sure to draw a lot of attention from area ship watchers, even though it will only be here for seven hours.”
Constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, the Mark W. Barker is 639 feet long with a carrying capacity of 26,000 tons. Owned and operated by Interlake Steamship, the Barker is based in Cleveland, Ohio and is designed to be able to navigate the tight bends of the Cuyahoga River. It is also designed to have a low environmental impact on the Great Lakes.
“This vessel is surely the design of the future for marine transportation,” Haen added. “Everything about its design is geared toward flexibility and a reduced impact on the environment.” The ship’s design features include lowered emissions, high-efficiency propulsion and maneuverability and flexibility to accommodate future cargoes.
Viewers can track ships through the Marine Traffic link on the Port website: www.PortOfGreenBay.com.