At its quarterly meeting held virtually Tuesday, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance announced a grant from Microsoft that will fund a new digital literacy training opportunity for NEWMA member companies.
The training will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 2-26 in collaboration with Goodwill North Central Wisconsin. The 2 ½-hour course is designed to boost NEWMA member employees’ skills and confidence with basic PC use and online productivity. Among the topics the program will cover are basic PC skills, cybersecurity awareness, training on Microsoft Office suite programs, Google Chrome and using a smartphone.
NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz says the course fills a need that has been long expressed by members and that efforts to boost digital skills can translate into employee motivation, increased efficiency and cost savings.
Trainings will be held at Goodwill NCW in Menasha. In addition, on-site training will be available for companies who have 5-10 employees participating. Franz says a Spanish language option may also be available in June, depending on interest. Employers are encouraged to please contact the NEW Manufacturing Alliance to express interest in this option.
“Technology, which has increasingly been adapted into manufacturing plants, is increasingly needing all of its employees to have basic computer and digital literacy skills,” Franz told NEWMA members. “Unfortunately, there are many employees that do not have basic skills. Digital literacy is needed in many different areas, including needing to know how to go online to renew healthcare benefits to being aware of cybersecurity.”
Companies must be members of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance to participate. To learn more, visit newmfgalliance.org or contact Franz at Ann.Franz@nwtc.edu.