The NEW Manufacturing Alliance held its first ever Earn & Learn Signing Day on Tuesday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The event shined a spotlight on manufacturers who are investing in their workforce by making college affordable for their employees. The companies involved are paying tuition for their employees, so they can work part-time and attend college.
Earn & Learn was created by the NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s K-12 taskforce. The taskforce is comprised of manufacturers, K-12 and higher education representatives working together to find solutions to a variety of issues, including helping workers complete college.
Companies featured at the event included BPM Inc. in Peshtigo, Marine Travelift/ExacTech in Sturgeon Bay, Robinson Inc., in De Pere/Manitowoc and Samuel Pressure Vessel Group in Marinette. The employees are enrolled in welding and environmental science programs at Fox Valley Technical College and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
Click here to learn more about NEWMA.