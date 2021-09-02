As part of the lead up to Manufacturing First, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance will hold its 10th annual Excellence in Manufacturing K-12 Partnerships Awards dinner. The awards celebrate industry and education partnerships in the region. The event also will recognize the 2021 NEWMA All Stars honorees.
NEWMA will hold the event on Oct. 26 at the KI Convention Center. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, with dinner to follow and the awards program beginning at 7 p.m. The dinner also serves as a fundraiser for the NEW Manufacturing Alliance Scholarship Fund Inc. Registration for the dinner is separate from Manufacturing First admission and costs $60 per person. Visit newmfgalliance.org and click the Events tab to register by the deadline of Oct. 18.
2021 Excellence in Manufacturing K-12 Partnerships Awards winners:
- Brighter Image — Fond du Lac High School — ACE Academy
- Career Pathmaker — Administrator — Thomas Mueller, Seymour High School
- Career Pathmaker — Educator — Jen Johnson, Luxemburg-Casco School District
- Career Pathmaker — Tech ed teacher — Robin Ryba, De Pere High School
- Education Innovation — Clintonville Public School District
- Higher Education Award — Allyson Baue, NWTC
- Manufacturing Partnership — School — Fond du Lac High School, ACE Academy
- Community Partnership — ProSolutions, Inc.
- Brighter Image — Amcor Flexibles
- Educational Partnership — Fox Valley Tool & Die
- Leadership — Pieper Electric
- Manufacturing Innovation — Miller Electric Mfg. Co.
- Visionary — Mike VanderZanden, Amerequip
- Youth Apprenticeship — Fox Valley Tool & Die
2021 NEWMA All Stars work for the following companies:
- Fiberglass Solutions
- Fincantieri ACE Marine
- Georgia-Pacific
- Heartland Label Printers
- Jacobs
- Laminations
- Pioneer Metal Finishing
- Plexus Corp.
- TIDI Products
- Valley Packaging Industries
- Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry