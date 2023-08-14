NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Green Bay Monday to talk about the city and the Green Bay Packers hosting the 2025 NFL draft.
The expected economic impact of hosting the draft is estimated at $94 million, according to Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, who said the economic impact in Green Bay alone would be $20 million.
"It's more than six times the impact of one of our single games," he said. "You're gonna have people staying all over the state, all the way from Milwaukee up to Green Bay. We may be small but we know how to do things and how to host events, especially football events"
Officials said there will be a free, three-day event in and around Lambeau Field and the Titletown District, but the draw is large enough visitors will stay in communities throughout the state. The NFL reported in early May that 312,000 people had attended draft events in Kansas City in April.
In addition to the visitors, the draft is expected to have 70 million TV viewers.
"In some ways its going to be a year-long commercial about Green Bay," Murphy said. called it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for the community.
Murphy said the Packers have been working with city and county officials including Discover Green Bay to host the draft since 2015 and credited all of the partners for making it happen.
Gov. Tony Evers said Discover Green Bay was provided a $2 million grant for draft planning and promotion. Evers said the state is coming off a record breaking year for tourism and intends to continue building on that momentum with events like the NFL draft.d.
"With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL selects Green Bay, Wisconsin," said Goodell while speaking to the crowd, echoing how draft picks are announced during the annual spring event.