NEW NORTH—Nominations are closed for Insight Publications’ first-ever 40 Under 40 Awards, which will be presented May 31 and featured in a special section of Insight magazine in June.
Honorees will be recognized based on professional and civic accomplishments. They must also live or work within the 18-county New North Region. The winners will be announced in early March.
“On the heels of our many successful Insight events that have engaged so many people throughout the New North Region, we are excited to be adding 40 Under 40 for 2023,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen said. “While many of our partners throughout the region already have some great programs and traditions recognizing young professionals that we are proud to support, we are confident this new award will only broaden the scope and reach of those programs by bringing a regional perspective.”
Multiple sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Stephanie Crowe (scrowe@insightonbusiness.com) or Libby Vandergeeten (lvandergeeten@insightonbusiness.com) at (920) 882-0491.