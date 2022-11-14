Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin (BBB) is now accepting nominations and online applications through March 1, 2023 for both the Wisconsin BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and BBB Spark Awards.
BBB encourages everyone to nominate a deserving Wisconsin business who demonstrates strong, ethical business practices. Businesses and nonprofits of any size throughout Wisconsin are eligible to be nominated and apply.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics were created to honor ethical Wisconsin companies and nonprofits who demonstrate high ethical standards and exemplify excellence in business practices. These organizations build trust among their employees, customers and their communities by creating a culture of honesty, transparency and integrity.
Click here to nominate a business for a 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics or click here to apply on behalf of your business for a BBB Torch Award for Ethics.
The BBB Spark Awards recognize social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners that embody the Three Cs of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. A business is eligible to apply if it has at least one business owner under the age of 35 OR businesses if the business is less than three years old in operation under a business owner of any age.
Recipients of the 2023 BBB Torch and Spark Awards will be recognized at the annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon on May 18, 2023 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.