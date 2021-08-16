The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial, returns for its sixth consecutive year. The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry — which employs one in six Wisconsinites — and ultimately determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
“Manufacturers are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and we are thrilled to once again showcase the state’s top industry throughout this contest,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer. “As manufacturers continue to face a dire workforce shortage, we hope this contest will bring attention to the challenging, rewarding and family-supporting careers available in the industry.”
Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin can qualify for the contest, and nominations will be accepted starting Aug. 16 at madeinwis.com.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for the contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast over 775,000 votes since its inception. Last year alone, roughly 150 products were nominated, and more than 125,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Products have included motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors and snow blowers.
Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 3. Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head matchups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Aug. 16 to Sept. 3 – Nominations accepted
- Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 – Popular vote to determine the Field of 16
- Sept. 22 – Announce the Top 16
- Sept. 23-28 – First round of the bracket
- Sept. 29 – Announce the Top 8
- Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 – Second round of the bracket
- Oct. 6 – Announce Top 4
- Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 – Final round
- Oct. 14 – Winner announced
Products that move onto the next rounds will be announced via a livestream video. The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Pewaukee, which will be held on Oct. 14. Visit madeinwis.com for more information on the contest and to nominate a product.