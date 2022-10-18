FOX CITIES—Nominations are open through Oct. 31 for the Fox Cities Chamber Lifetime Achievement Awards. These awards recognize individual professional excellence in the region, which includes Outagamie County, Calumet County, and the northern portion of Winnebago County.
Here are eligibility requirements for each:
- The ATHENA Leadership Award recognizes a woman who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence. Nominate here: https://form.jotform.com/222776386928170
- The Fox Cities Business Leader Hall of Fame recognizes a retired individual who has demonstrated personal and business success and is a role model for future generations. Nominate here: https://form.jotform.com/222776491207157
- The Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award is designed to honor an individual who has made outstanding contributions through leadership in the business community and service during their years as a Chamber member. Nominate here: https://form.jotform.com/222775562664162
- The Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award is given to an individual who is proactive in the advancement of others by sharing time, talent, and business experience for the purpose of promoting growth and opportunity in our community. Nominate here: https://form.jotform.com/222776251113147
Award recipients will be announced to the public in early December and recipients honored on stage at the Chamber’s Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. Learn more at 2023 Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner planned for Jan 26, 2023. View a list of past award recipients here.