FOX CITIES—Nominations are open through July 29 for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business Awards. The awards recognize business and professional excellence in the region, which includes Outagamie and Calumet counties and the northern portion of Winnebago County.
Categories include:
Business of the Year Award (small and large categories): This award recognizes the accomplishments of Fox Cities businesses for outstanding performance, including growth (financial, physical and/or employment); commitment to quality; economic impact; and the contributions they make to the community.
Rising Star Award (small and large categories): This award is for Rising Stars that are relatively new "up and coming" small businesses with a unique blend of vision, energy, perseverance and skill. This award recognizes ventures that have been in business for at least three years, and have had a strong start, with the potential for growing into a prosperous enterprise in the future.
Corporate Citizen/Leadership Award: This award encourages and supports corporate social responsibility and community leadership by recognizing organizations with a philosophy of giving and community involvement, thus making significant differences in the health and well-being of the Fox Cities.
Company Innovation Award (small and large categories): The Innovation award acknowledges organizations that have identified opportunities and executed creative-thinking, taking calculated risks to bring innovation to the marketplace.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://form.jotform.com/221354334151142
Award recipients are determined by a Chamber-appointed selection committee and announced to the public in September. Honorees will be recognized on stage at the Chamber’s Business Awards Luncheon on November 14 in Neenah.
For a list of past award recipients, visit www.foxcitieschamber.com/awards.