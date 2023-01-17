Nominations are open now until March 15 for Insight Publications’ fourth-annual Women of Influence in the New North Region awards, which will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Green Bay.
Women leaders of all ages from all industries are eligible to be nominated for the honor, but they must live or work within the 18-county New North Region (Wisconsin’s Florence, Oconto, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, Door, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Green Lake, Marquette, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties).
“Women of Influence in the New North Region has become a favorite annual event for many in our region — including me,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen said. “We are excited to continue this tradition in 2023 and introduce our business community to eight more inspiring, fascinating stories of New North women.”
Awards nominations will be grouped into the following categories: Business Owner, Corporate Leader, Young Influencer, Mentor, Difference Maker — Nonprofit and Difference Maker — Community. Additional awards will be presented at the discretion of the selection committee.
Nominations must be submitted online by Wednesday, March 15 at insightonbusiness.com/women. A panel of reviewers will then select the final recipients in April. Nominators are encouraged to incorporate, wherever possible, specific datapoints that demonstrate individual nominee impact. Once selected, honorees will be asked to attend a photo shoot in May, as well as the Aug. 1 ceremony. A special keepsake print publication will be created by Insight to tell the stories of this year’s honorees.
Questions may be directed to insightawards@gmail.com or via phone to (920) 882-0491. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Insight at (920) 882-0491.