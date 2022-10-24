GREEN BAY—Nominations are open for the Nancy Armbrust Impact Award geared toward women who have made a difference in the community.
Schreiber Foods created the Nancy Armbrust Impact Award to honor Nancy Armbrust, a retired Schreiber Foods executive, community advocate, and leader.
The award is given annually to recognize a woman who, in the same spirit of Armbrust, has had an indelible impact on the community. The award, given in partnership with Schreiber Foods and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, includes a $5,000 grant given to an organization supported by the Women's Fund, to be chosen by the recipient.
Community members are invited to nominate a woman who meets the following criteria. Nominations should be submitted by Monday, Oct. 31 through the Women's Fund website here.
Persons nominated should:
• Contribute time and talent to improve the quality of life for others in the community.
• Actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
• Empower women and inspire girls by being a role model for others to emulate.
• Create an environment in an organization that values women’s accomplishments and contributions.
The winner will be presented on March 8, 2023 at the Backstage with the Women’s Fund event on International Women’s Day.
Previous award recipients include Nancy Armbrust, Dr. Brookh Lyons, Dr. Michelle Langenfeld, Chris Woleske, and Dr. Chelsea Faase.