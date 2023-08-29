Insight Publications will recognize the achievements of financial professionals during the inaugural CFO of the Year awards event in December.
This is an opportunity to acknowledge the financial leaders who make game-changing contributions to both their organizations and their communities. Readers are encouraged to help by nominating a CFO here. The deadline for nominations closes in mid-September.
The event will honor he contributions of CFOs through categories highlighting their achievements, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to growth and the future innovation for business in the region. It will include networking with industry leaders and peers to make valuable connections
Categories for the awards are:
- Public Company
- Medium/Large Private Company (Revenues over $25MM)
- Small Private Company (Revenues up to $25MM)
- Large Nonprofit Organization (Revenues over $14MM)
- Small/Medium Nonprofit Organization (Revenues up to $14MM)
- Community Service Award
- Growth Specialist Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award
The finalists and award recipients will be showcased in Insight on Business Magazine and digital platforms.