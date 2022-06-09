TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN — Van Horn Development broke ground on the 99-acre, mixed use development project, located northeast of the I-43 and Highway 42 interchange in the Town of Sheboygan.
In fall 2021, the Town of Sheboygan approved an agreement for the first-of-its-kind development in the county that will include over 600 residential units, including mix-use apartment buildings, town homes, and single-family units in pocket neighborhoods. The project will also include retail space, a hotel, office space, and a center for activity, featuring a play area and natural creative space.
The architectural design concept uses natural materials and daylight to create a sense of the outdoors inside, Van Horn Development said.
Van Horn Development is immediately ready to accept retail tenants for the initial 24,000 square feet of designated commercial space. A “town square” will serve as a center for retail, dining, and professional services. North Town has been designed with the concept of preserving and enhancing natural landscape offering recreational use for residents and their guests.