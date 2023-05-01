With the help of Green Bay’s NorthCoast Media Group, Foundations Health & Wholeness, a nonprofit organization, has launched a video library for their treatment foster care program. Each video was specially produced to answer frequently asked questions about aspects of the foster care journey from the initial licensing process to foster youth placement.
While the videos are useful to support current foster families, they help address the questions of prospective foster families as well.
iep Nguyen, Statewide Director of Foster Care at Foundations, said, “People often have a lot of questions before deciding to become a foster parent. Foster Care by Foundations is dedicated to offering high-quality support to our foster families at every step, including the early prospective stages before taking those first steps to become licensed. We want to address all your questions. This new foster care video library is just one more way Foster Care by Foundations can provide that extra cushion of information and support to potential foster families.”
Foundations launched the video library in celebration of National Foster Care Month. The video library can be easily accessed on its website, and it includes experiences from current Foster Care by Foundations families.
Foster Care by Foundations provides 24/7/365 support from expert case workers, training, tools, and warm connections that foster parents need to feel successful. Those interested in learning more about becoming a licensed foster parent with Foundations Health & Wholeness, can reach out to Collin Drews, Foundations’ statewide foster care recruiting manager, at cdrews@WeAreFoundations.org or 920-606-1205.
To view the new foster care video library and read more about Foundations foster care program, visit https://wearefoundations.org/foster-care/first-steps.