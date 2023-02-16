On Feb. 11, Northeast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals cut the ribbon and officially open the doors to its new facility. at 1444 Northland Ave., Appleton.
The new building provides a safe space for Hmong elders to connect with each other, youth to practice cultural dances and professionals to network.
“NEW Hmong Professionals is thrilled to officially open the doors of this new building, uniting generations with a shared pride in their culture,” said Long Vue, executive director of NEW Hmong Professionals. “We’re delighted that our commitment to providing spaces for celebration and connection has resulted in this incredible facility. This milestone marks an important step forward as the city's vibrant Hmong population continues to grow.”
The NEW Hmong Professionals facility will provide a space for networking, connecting and cultural programming for the Hmong community, but it is also open to the public. To learn more about upcoming activities and programs, visit newhmongprofessionals.org.