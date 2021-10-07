New North, Inc, is seeking public participation with a survey concerning broadband services across the 18 counties it covers.
The results will guide investment and implementation of a modern, regional broadband network.
New North has contracted with the broadband consulting team of Design Nine, MSA and GEO Partners to provide a broadband study for each of the region’s 18 counties. A key part of the process is a public survey of households and businesses about current broadband service conditions.
With funding assistance in part from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the team will analyze existing broadband assets in Northeast Wisconsin counties, including those offered by telecom service providers, cable companies and government organizations that provide communications services through schools and first responders.
“We urge participation in the public survey on current broadband service conditions,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc. “Through robust feedback from households and businesses in the region, we can develop meaningful strategies to address deficiencies in high-speed internet access.”
The analysis will encompass the types of broadband services available, along with broadband-use patterns and gaps in coverage, and make recommendations to the counties on how to best improve coverage.
Both surveys will be available until Oct. 29, allowing for the broadband study to be completed in December of this year. Each county within the New North region will receive a set of strategies to address high-speed internet deficiencies.
The household survey was mailed to all Northeast Wisconsin residences in early October. It also is available for completion online, at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/newnorth-residential.
The business survey is available online at https://projects.designnine.com/survey/newnorth-business.