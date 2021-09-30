The NEW Manufacturing Alliance is seeking input from Northeast Wisconsin manufacturing companies on needs related to Industry 4.0, which is the growing trend toward big data, cybersecurity, system integration, automation and other technologies in the manufacturing industry.
NEWMA is working in partnership with St. Norbert College to replicate a study on Industry 4.0 that was conducted in March 2019. A Microsoft grant enabled NEWMA to host this study a second time.
This study will also serve as a benchmark of where each company is in relation to Industry 4.0 compared with other companies. Survey responses are anonymous and will be combined with the estimated 100 other companies taking the survey.
NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz says even companies that do not feel highly involved in Industry 4.0 should take the survey, as the aim is to gain an accurate view of involvement regionally to help drive decision-making on the workforce needs of the region. The 2019 study results had a significant impact on new degree programs now being offered at the region's colleges and universities.
One person from the company should complete the survey, though it may be helpful to have additional people from your organization on hand to provide input. The survey can be found at: http://stnorbert.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3fNWKTwxj8MkSYm
Please complete the survey by Oct. 21. For more information or questions, contact Franz at 920-498-5587 or email ann.franz@nwtc.edu, or visit www.newmfgalliance.org.