PULASKI—Local telecommunication provider Nsight Telservices unveiled a $2.2 million expansion project to deliver fiber-to-the-premise to every address in the village of Pulaski. Fiber Internet will offer residents and businesses speeds starting at 300/Mbps up to a gigabit.
“Nsight Telservices is the first provider to deliver fiber to Pulaski residents and businesses," said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Nsight. "This significant investment ultimately future-proofs connectivity for the village and will benefit our neighbors for years to come."
Fiber Internet offers faster speeds, more bandwidth and improved reliability. The increased bandwidth can support more devices at one time, including multiple devices streaming or video conferencing simultaneously.
Nsight Telservices new service offering will also provide equal upload and download capabilities. These symmetrical speeds are a major benefit for large uploads, smooth video calls or hosting live-streaming feeds.
The project is being supported by a $23,400 commitment from the village of Pulaski.
“Public-private partnerships are important to building out broadband in rural areas," Riordan said. This model has been successful for us on numerous buildouts, and we are thankful for support from the village for this project. We look to continue partnering with communities on projects in the future."
The project overlaps Nsight Telservices existing Internet network and adds to the fiber the company previously installed in the village. Nsight Telservices began adding fiber-to-the-home in new subdivisions starting in 2005 and delivered fiber to the schools in the village in 2006.
Construction will be completed this year. Details on plans, pricing and installation dates will be shared with the community as the project progresses. Residents can visit nsighttel.com/fiberbuilds for the latest updates.