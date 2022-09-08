STURGEON BAY—Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has partnered with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to expand marine manufacturing training to its Sturgeon Bay campus. The program will offer an employee training program designed to increase the quality and quantity of skilled technicians equipped to advance the maritime manufacturing industry of Northeast Wisconsin.
“Marine manufacturing is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Wisconsin, and relies on a specialized and highly skilled workforce,” said Meridith Jaeger, NWTC vice president of college advancement. “This industry is central to the heritage and growth of Northeast Wisconsin. Through this unique partnership, we are thrilled to work together on building a competitive and industry-leading workforce.”
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is nearing completion on a $300 million capital expansion plan that includes several improvements, such as a new floating dry dock, computer-aided manufacturing equipment, and climate-controlled manufacturing facilities. Its 63-acre facility is designed for efficient new construction, major conversions, repairs, and sustainment of commercial and government vessels.
“As the largest employer in the county, FBS is excited to collaborate with NWTC on this innovative training program,” stated Craig Perciavalle, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. “By implementing this in Sturgeon Bay, we hope to increase the number of skilled technical employees equipped to advance their careers and the shipbuilding industry.”
The five-week course at the NWTC Sturgeon Bay campus includes specialized training on the dynamic skills and competencies necessary to succeed in the maritime industry. The curriculum consists of advanced welding and fabrication techniques which results in an NWTC Welding Certificate for participants.
Industry analysts contend that the shipbuilding industry supports nearly 10,000 sustainable jobs, produces $2.2 billion for the local economy, and generates more than $635 million in workers' compensation.
Wisconsin is ranked among the top 20 states nationwide as a leading employer for maritime careers. NWTC is designated a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.
To learn more about open positions at FBS, visit fincantierimarinegroup.com/careers. To learn about upskilling through NWTC’s Corporate Training and Economic Development program, visit nwtc.edu.