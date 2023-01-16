SHAWANO – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a long-term scholarship endowment available to residents of the greater Shawano area.
The scholarship endowment is created by donations through the NWTC Foundation. The invested earnings will be used to provide an annual scholarship fund, creating ongoing aid to greater Shawano area residents.
For example, if the Foundation receives $2 million in donations, $100,000 of that will be awarded in scholarships annually.
“We are excited for this truly unique opportunity to provide a permanent legacy for generations to come. This endowment is designed to change the lives of the Shawano community where every dollar stays local,” said Crystal Harrison, director of the NWTC Foundation.
The scholarship endowment is available to all current and prospective students residing in greater Shawano area. Qualifying applicants facing financial and economic barriers are encouraged to apply. The scholarship endowment currently has more than $150,000 in pledged donations.
“NWTC is part of this community, and we want to create access to higher education and pathways to high-paying careers in the Shawano area for generations to come,” said Jeanie Otto regional manager of NWTC Shawano and Oconto Falls. “This scholarship endowment helps us to ensure that is possible.”
The NWTC Foundation was founded in 1970 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. To learn more about how to donate or for further questions, visit www.nwtc.edu/Give.