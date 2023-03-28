GREEN BAY – Following a national search, three finalists have been selected for the position of President at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. The new president will replace Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving the college and community since 1997.
The following finalists have been selected to participate in open forums:
- Shah Ardalan, Ed.D., who is currently the president for Lone Star CollegeUniversity Park in Houston, Texas
- Kristen Raney, Ed.D., who is currently the vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in Davenport, Iowa
- Kathryn Rogalski, Ed.D., who is currently the vice president of Learning at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
The finalists were recommended by a search advisory committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, community leaders, the NWTC Board of Trustees, and the NWTC Foundation Board. Chaired by the President of the NWTC Board of Trustees,
Cathy Dworak said, “We are pleased with the high quality of candidates for the next leader of NWTC, all with careers supporting students and their communities.”
Each candidate will spend a day on the Green Bay Campus meeting with faculty, staff, and students. An open public forum will be held for each candidate. A schedule can be found at nwtc.edu/presidential-search. Community members are invited to participate in a public open forum and can submit questions in advance at nwtc.edu/presidential-search. All questions must be submitted by noon, March 31.
“We will be seeking feedback from attendees of the open forums. This position plays a critical role to help grow and serve the communities of Northeast Wisconsin,” said Dworak.
Campus visits are planned this month for April 4, 5, and 6. Each candidate will follow a full day interview schedule that includes a campus tour and meetings with students, faculty, staff, leadership, trustees, and community.
For more updates and information about NWTC’s presidential search, visit nwtc.edu/presidential-search.