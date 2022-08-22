After 25 years of service to higher education across Northeast Wisconsin, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, has announced his retirement effective July 1, 2023.
“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over the years, my focus has been to serve the community to ensure everyone has the opportunity to engage and succeed within higher education. It is important that NWTC continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our community, as these careers shape our region and lives every day.”
Joining NWTC in 1997 as president, Dr. Rafn’s leadership and dedication have transformed the 110-year-old institution on the highest collegiate level. Serving nearly one million students during his tenure, Dr. Rafn’s initiatives toward innovation, access, and equity have positioned NWTC for continued success.
“Dr. Rafn’s vision and commitment to student success has been an integral part in the economic vitality and growth of our community,” said Cathy Dworak, chair of NWTC’s Board of Trustees. “He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been an honor to work with him. I am excited for him on this next chapter.”
Dr. Rafn came to Northeast Wisconsin from New Hampshire where he served as an administrator and educator for 18 years across the east coast. He earned his doctorate from Boston University.
After retirement, Dr. Rafn plans to continue giving back to the community, focusing his efforts on housing issues, disaster relief, and education.
Process for the presidential search is being discussed by the Board of Trustees at this time; further details will be available once finalized. “We look forward to sharing updates throughout this process and are committed to finding a strong candidate who can carry on the legacy that Dr. Rafn has established,” said Dworak.