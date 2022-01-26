On Broadway Inc. announced plans for two major projects in Green Bay's Broadway District that would add a public market and about 90 new apartments. The combined investment of the two projects exceeds $30 million.
On Broadway plans to redevelop the Old Fort Square building at 211 N. Broadway for the public market, as well as develop an apartment complex and a new parking structure on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square.
"This has been the culmination of many years of work to refresh a dated building and continue our efforts to promote infill development on vacant lots that do not add value to downtown walkability," said Brian Johnson, On Broadway executive director, in a statement.
The public market proposal is modeled after other successful markets, including La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain, Findlay Market in Cincinnati, Pike Place Market in Seattle, and the Milwaukee Public Market, Johnson said.
The project would involve a $10 million to $12 million redevelopment of the property and the organization anticipates attracting more than 1 million visitors annually, Johnson said.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that real estate firm General Capital Group has proposed a $21 million investment to construct the apartment and parking complexes.
On Broadway also anticipates the addition of about two dozen new businesses to the Broadway District as the result of the investment, Johnson said.