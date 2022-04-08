On Broadway, Inc. has completed the purchase of Old Fort Square at 211 N. Broadway as the next step in the development of the Green Bay Public Market.
"This is a complex project with many moving pieces," said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc. "Assembling the capital stack to purchase the property is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to the end product. Now we turn our attention to next steps including capital campaign, design contracts, public market tenant recruitment and existing tenant relocation."
The redevelopment of Old Fort Square into the Green Bay Public Market is a $10 million-plus project that is expected to attract nearly 1 million visitors to the Broadway District in downtown Green Bay annually.
This project also includes an apartment development on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square that would provide structured parking. This phase of the project is expected to cost $21 million-plus.
On Broadway is continuing to meet with prospective tenants. The Green Bay Public Market Facebook and Instagram pages are now both active and will begin producing content for the public.