On Broadway, Inc. and the Greater Green Bay Chamber are co-hosting a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Save A Lot, 905 Dousman St., Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the newly remodeled store in the Broadway District.
"Save A Lot has been a staple of the Broadway District for more than 25 years providing groceries to the people who live downtown," said Brian Johnson, executive director for On Broadway, Inc. "We love seeing business owners who have been here for decades reinvesting into their space as momentum builds in the district. You can see positive change happening at an exponential rate and On Broadway is dedicated to building an environment where businesses can succeed."
"The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to partner with On Broadway to celebrate Save A Lot's newly remodeled store with a joint ribbon cutting," said Allison Rodriguez, member relationship specialist for the Greater Green Bay Chamber. "Joe Jarabek and his staff at Save A Lot have been a Chamber member for just over six years. During that time, Joe has attended many Chamber events and has been involved in our programming. We appreciate Joe's contribution to the community through his involvement with our organization. Congratulations, Joe, on a significant milestone in the life of your store!"