One Barrel Brewing Co. will close its Atwood Avenue location in Madison later this month to find a larger location for a new taproom and beer garden in the Madison area, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
The company also operates a location in Egg Harbor which it intends to keep open. The change could be good news for fans of the beer in the Green Bay area.
The move will allow the company to reclassify the business as a brewpub, rather than a brewery, and the owner could open three additional locations under state law. One Barrel currently brews most of its beer on contract at Octopi in Waunakee, so its operation is classified as a brewery and only allowed two locations.
The company has plans to expand in Madison and Green Bay.