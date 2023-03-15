Oneida Nation is partnering with Nsight to build a broadband network and deliver reliable, fast, and affordable internet service to the community.
“The Oneida Nation strives to continually improve communication and quality of life on the Oneida Reservation. As part of our expansion and improvement of community outreach we have partnered with Nsight to offer high-speed internet and look forward to supporting our community members,” said Shane Archiquette, CIO of Oneida Nation.
Initial plans seek to build a wireless broadband network, which will broadcast internet to homes via two towers on the reservation. The project will also provide public Wi-Fi at both the pow wow grounds and near Oneida Lake. This would allow high-speed access in a shorter timeframe, while the entities continue to work toward the longer-term goal of constructing fiber throughout the reservation.
Nsight brings experience in both areas to the partnership as parent company of Nsight Telservices and Cellcom. Nsight Telservices has served northeast Wisconsin since 1910 providing phone, internet, TV, and currently provides service to portions of the Oneida Reservation. Cellcom is a local wireless provider whose service covers the Oneida Reservation. Nsight has successfully partnered with other Wisconsin communities to deliver high-speed broadband and will work with the Oneida Nation to secure grant funding to support construction of this new network.
“Nsight is committed to connecting rural communities and is proud to be partnering with Oneida Nation to improve internet service for residents. High-speed internet is a necessity and this partnership will allow us to make access a reality throughout the reservation,” said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Nsight.
Additional details will be shared as they become available including how to sign up for the service.