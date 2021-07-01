Sports betting may soon be coming to Wisconsin.
The Oneida Nation plans to offer sports betting under a compact amendment signed by Gov. Tony Evers and Tribe Chairman Tehassi Hill.
The compact is the first to allow event wagering — which includes sports betting — in Wisconsin, according to the governor’s office. Event wagering includes betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional sporting events such as the football, basketball and baseball. No wagering will be allowed on Wisconsin college athletics or the outcomes of election.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will have a 45-day review period.