MENASHA – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the opening of the new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will be delayed until spring.
The bridge originally was scheduled to reopen this month and then close for 3 to 4 weeks in spring for balancing and testing the new lift span. Construction crews determined that vibrations from traffic could hamper remaining work so the opening was delayed until all work is complete.
The bridge will open prior to the start of the 2023 navigation season in April. A second closure will not be necessary once the bridge opens.
This is the second delay for the $33 million bridge project which began in October 2020.
The project includes replacing the Racine Street Bridge with a new lift bridge that is located along the east side of the existing bridge. The project also includes new roundabouts at the Racine Street intersections with Main Street on the north side of the river and Ahnaip Street on the south side of the river. Both roundabouts were opened to traffic in mid-September 2022.