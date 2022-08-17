OSHA investigates death at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA—Ahlstrom-Munksjo released a statement confirming that a worker died during operating hours at its Thilmany Paper Mill on Tuesday evening.
The company said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and regional emergency response are investigating the death of the worker.
“The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time," Ahlstrom-Munksjo said in a statement. "We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident.”
No further information is available and the name of the worker has not been released.