The Menominee Nation Arena is now known as the Oshkosh Arena.
The arena announced on its Facebook page that it would officially transition to Oshkosh Arena and has already changed its logo and website to reflect the name. Oshkosh Arena General Manager Jason Fields said the organization is still searching for a new naming rights partner but wanted to make name change before the Wisconsin Herd season begins.
The move comes nearly six months after Menominee Tribal Enterprises and Menominee Casino Resort decided to step back from the arena partnership to focus on their primary operations.