The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce recognized 10 individuals for contributions to the chamber and community on Jan. 19 during its annual meeting at the Oshkosh Convention Center.
- Tamara Mugerauer received a Milestone Award for celebrating 25 years in business in the year 2022. The Oshkosh Chamber is proud to have played a small part in Tamara the Cake Guru’s success through assistance from the Chamber’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) as she was growing her business.
- Brian Foote received the Outstanding Chamber Volunteer Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that has been dedicated to serving the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce. Foote is a Software Development Instructor at Fox Valley Technical College and was recognized for his contributions of time and talent to the Amplify Oshkosh Digital Technology Consortium. In addition to being an educator, Foote owns his own IT consulting business. His knowledge and experience have made him a valued member of the Amplify Consortium Board since 2014 as well as a member of the Amplify Marketing and Events committee, member of the founding IT Cluster Committee and current Chair of the Amplify Website and Social Media Committee. Foote also donates his time as a volunteer at almost every Amplify event, totaling almost 60 events since 2014.
- Dan Brosman received the Propel Young Professional of the Year Award, which is given to an individual between the ages of 21 and 40 who is making a difference in our community. Brosman is the Director of the Small Business Development Center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and has made significant contributions to Propel Young Professionals. He played an integral role in helping to establish the partnership with UWO for the Professional Development series that was launched in 2022. He also uses his skills to refresh and maintain the Propel website and is actively involved in the YP community. Brosman is an entrepreneur himself as owner of the Oshkosh Pedal Trolley, which has been a great addition to Oshkosh and our downtown area. Through his ventures, he demonstrates leadership and is an inspiration to Oshkosh's future leaders and entrepreneurs.
- Dianna Stiefvater received the Ambassador of the Year Award, which is given to a Chamber Ambassador who has demonstrated outstanding dedication, service and leadership to help advance the mission of the Oshkosh Chamber. Dianna Stiefvater moved to Oshkosh to attend college in 1996 and has been making a difference in our community ever since. She became an Ambassador in October of 2017 and has been an asset to the group through her positivity and involvement. As an Ambassador, Stiefvater enjoys making connections and lifting up the business community. She enjoys welcoming and celebrating businesses through ribbon cuttings, but her favorite Chamber event is the Business Expo where she and her co-worker, Kari, receive awards year after year for best themed booth. Dianna recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary with Fletcher Chiropractic and has owned Barley & Hops with her husband Nate since 2001.
- Mike Floyd and Scott Sitter received the Distinguished Service Award, which is given to honor the dedicated leadership of a retiring Chamber Board Member and specifically Chairman of the Board. Mike Floyd, President of Girbau North America, is a respected figure within the Oshkosh business community. Floyd has also been a long-time Chamber supporter through serving as a Chamber Board member for nine years (2010-2019), an Executive Committee member for three years (2013-2016), an Accreditation Committee member and as Board Chairman in 2014 and 2015. He is one of the select few Chamber Board Chairs ever to serve a two-year Board Chair term. Currently, Floyd is a member of the Oshkosh Chamber's Economic Development Advisory Council.
- Long-time President and CEO of Choice Bank Oshkosh and highly respected member of the Oshkosh banking community, Scott Sitter has been a dedicated Oshkosh Chamber supporter. In addition to serving as Board Chairman in 2017, Sitter was a Chamber Board member for nine years (2013-2022), an Executive Committee member for three years (2015-2018) and served as an Accreditation Committee member and Leadership Oshkosh Steering Committee member. Currently, Sitter is a member of the Oshkosh Chamber's Economic Development Advisory Council.
- Dale Feinauer received the Lynne Webster Leadership Award, which is presented in memory of Lynne Webster, a woman who exemplified a commitment to Oshkosh like no other. Feinauer is the Assistant Dean of the School of Business at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh with a Ph.D. in Labor & Human Resource Management. He was recognized for his commitment to the Leadership Oshkosh program. Feinauer has been inspiring 100’s of budding community leaders for over 15 years. His business acumen comes from years of consulting with dozens of family-owned and corporate businesses in navigating through complex business issues while also serving on non-profit boards such as Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Evergreen, and the Omro School board.
- Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh received the Alberta S. Kimball Community Service Award, which is given to an individual or organization that has made a significant impact on the Oshkosh Community. The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh has served its community for over 50 years by keeping to its mission of improving the lives of children and families. The Club serves about 1,800 children each year through direct service and is one of the largest agencies in Oshkosh that provides basic needs to Club members and their families with onsite showers, clothing, and hygiene products, back to school support, rental and bill assistance, meals, mental health services and more.
- T.J. Rodgers received the Horizon Award, which is given to a person or organization with a clear and distinctive vision of the future for Oshkosh. Oshkosh native, Thurman John "T.J." Rodgers, was a founder of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation when it was incorporated on Dec. 1, 1982 and served 34 years as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Rodgers raised $4.46 billion from investors, built Cypress to 7,500 employees and $1.8 billion in revenue. Rodgers received 17 U.S. patents while at Cypress and was inducted into the Silicon Valley Hall of Fame. Rodgers owns TJ's Harbor Restaurant, the Oshkosh Country Club, TJ's Highland Steakhouse and Ardy & Ed's. He also owns TJ's Destination Oshkosh (10 vacation homes), Kalbus Campground/RV Park, A Field of Dreams (for dog lovers), The Highland Farm. He is constructing a Tiny House Village, made up of 32 homes, which provides short term, affordable housing for families paired with life, home management and financial skills.
- Lapham-Hickey Steel received the Enterprise of the Year Award, which recognizes a local business that continues to grow and provide our community with a significant and consistent number of jobs and support. Founded in 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, Lapham-Hickey Steel is a 4th generation-owned and operated steel fabrication and service center. They have 12 locations throughout the country but have been part of the Oshkosh community since 1994, beginning as a 20-person shop. Since then, they have grown to nearly 300 employees with their recent acquisition of SMC Metal Fabricators in October of 2022. Their Oshkosh campus now consists of three separate buildings, totaling approximately 300,000 square feet of production space.
- First Weber Group Oshkosh received the Small Business of the Year Award. First Weber Group- Oshkosh, formerly known as Schwab Realty, was founded by Dennis and Gail Schwab in 1967. They began with just one Broker, a part-time Secretary and three sales associates to now having a Broker, 36 sales associates, five staff members and two managers. Many of their sales associates and staff members hold leadership positions in local organizations, including the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, and donate their time to help make Oshkosh a better place. In addition to volunteerism, First Weber consistently gives back to the community through their Acorn Fund at the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation and by donating a portion of each sale to the First Weber Foundation.