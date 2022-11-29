The Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau (OCVB) unveiled a brand identity Tuesday at The Oshkosh Convention Center.
The new brand identity, “Discover Oshkosh,” was developed to expand the current perception of Oshkosh from a major event or summertime destination to a year-round tourism attraction. Unlike the organization's prior "Event City" branding, Executive Director Amy Albright said the new brand identity appeals to a broader target audience, including residents and neighboring communities.
“The tourism industry is evolving to include audiences you invite into your community, but also those who live and work here,” Albright said. “What I love about our new brand is it positions us to tell our story to both audience segments and invites them to explore facets of our city that are new, or they might not have known existed.”
OCVB engaged the branding agency Hold Fast & Co to prepare for the rebrand. The process included extensive primary and secondary research with target audiences about what makes Oshkosh a standout tourism destination.
Key findings included Oshkosh’s natural beauty, expansive waterways, and welcoming community. The research also found that recent city improvements have led to a change in the perception of the city culture and what it has to offer from a tourism perspective.
As the tourism industry continues to rebound from the pandemic, Albright says, she hopes the new Discover Oshkosh brand will encourage visitors to extend their stay longer, thus supporting the economic impact of Winnebago County.
“There is so much momentum happening in Oshkosh: the revitalization of our downtown, the development of our parks and waterfront, and the growth of cultural events and attractions,” Albright said. “It’s the collection of these positive changes that built the foundation for the new brand. “We believe “Discover Oshkosh” is the best representation of who we are today and what we will be in years to come.”