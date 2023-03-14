Seven Wisconsin companies made the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ethisphere Institute, including Oshkosh Corp.
The complete list of Wisconsin companies named most ethical, including their headquarters location and the number of times that they have made the list, is as follows:
- Clarios, Glendale, 1
- CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, 6
- Johnson Controls, Glendale (operating headquarters), 16
- Kohl’s, Menomonee Falls, 5
- ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, 14
- Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh, 8
- Rockwell Automation, Milwaukee, 15
The World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program was created in 2006 to measure and showcase organizations doing business with ethics and integrity. The evaluation process includes a 200-point assessment, documentation, and research into an organization’s reputation and ethical practices.