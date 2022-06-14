APPLETON—Oshkosh Corporation announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Maxi-Métal Inc. (MAXIMETAL) of Saint-Georges de Beauce, Quebec, Canada. MAXIMETAL is a leader in the design and manufacture of custom fire apparatus and utility vehicles in the Canadian market and will be part of Oshkosh's Fire and Emergency Segment.
“MAXIMETAL is an organization known for quality, reliability, and an overriding focus on customer service and support,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Their culture and customer focus align exceptionally well with Oshkosh, Pierce Manufacturing and its dealer network.”
Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and Fire & Emergency segment president, said the acquisition will strengthen both companies through broadened collaboration and expanded sales and distribution capabilities within Pierce's dealer network in North America.
“Oshkosh expects to benefit from MAXIMETAL’s experience and leadership as the company grows its combined presence in the Canadian market," Johnson said.
MAXIMETAL has served fire and emergency professionals since 1983 and is a premier fire apparatus manufacturer in Canada. MAXIMETAL will maintain its name, team members, facilities, and branding elements.