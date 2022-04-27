OSHKOSH—Oshkosh Corporation is entering into a strategic partnership with and investment in the Clarksburg, Maryland-based Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous mobility and Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions, to accelerate its innovation and autonomy offerings.
The companies began working together in 2017 on autonomy programs for the U.S. Department of Defense. Oshkosh is now expanding their relationship with Robotic Research, whose robotics and autonomous driving technologies align well with Oshkosh products and use cases. The new partnership and joint development agreement will further complement Oshkosh’s ongoing work in autonomous vehicles and equipment, providing significant benefits to the millions of people that do essential work every day, including the nation’s soldiers, firefighters and first responders, as well as environmental service and construction workers.
“With this strategic partnership, we position ourselves for continued growth within these critical and groundbreaking technologies,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Together, our work will provide our customers with robust and functionally safe solutions along with a clear path to production that is unmatched in the industry.”
“Our companies have successfully worked alongside each other for many years and we are proud to further demonstrate the value our technology provides as we expand our solutions into the environmental service, construction, and emergency services markets," said Alberto Lacaze, Robotic Research’s chief executive officer.