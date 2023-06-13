The United States he General Accounting Office has denied a protest from Oshkosh Defense over the awarding of a contract for the military’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.
Oshkosh Defense filed that protest in February after A-M General of Indiana was awarded a $9.7 billion, five-year deal to build 20,862 of the vehicles and 9,833 trailers. The contract has an option for a sixth year.
Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project and announced in May it had produced the 20,000th vehicle under that contract.
In a brief statement to the online new site Breaking Defense, an Oshkosh spokeswoman said the company is “disappointed with the decision and we firmly believe our proposal was the lowest risk, best value solution for the young men and women serving our nation.”
She did not disclose if the company will file a lawsuit to block the program from moving forward.