The Oshkosh Corporation missed on another military contract.
The U.S. Army has not selected Oshkosh Defense as a finalist for construction of the new Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle. The MICV will replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle in the Army’s fleet.
Oshkosh was one of four semi-finalists for development of the vehicle, but did not make the cut for the final two. The overall contract is expected to be worth $45-billion with the initial contracts worth $1.6 billion.
American Rheinmetall Vehicles and General Dynamics Land Systems are the finalists according to Defense News.