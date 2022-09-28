OSHKOSH—Oshkosh Defense announced that the U.S. Army awarded the company a $263.2 million contract to produce Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) trailers for the U.S. Army.
Oshkosh will execute the contract with the support of its major subcontractor, Broshuis B.V. The competitively awarded five-year requirements contract is for an estimated 466 trailers and associated logistics products and support services. Under the first delivery order, valued at $37.6 million, Oshkosh Defense will produce five test trailers for Product Verification Testing, Operational Testing, Logistics Development and Engineering Development, along with 68 production trailers.
“One of Oshkosh’s core competencies is partnering with our customers to develop and deliver vehicles and trailers specifically designed to meet stringent military requirements and survive the rigors of modern combat,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The EHETS trailer is one such example of our commitment to meeting our customer’s mission requirements. We are proud that the U.S. Army has once again called on us to produce another mission-critical trailer."
Oshkosh Defense designed the EHETS trailer to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) A1 currently in service with the U.S. Army. The combined trailer system is designed to self-load and unload and can haul a payload of up to 90 tons, allowing it to transport the heaviest Army tracked vehicles, including current and future versions of Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), while also obtaining European road permissions at required payloads.