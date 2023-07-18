Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced July 18 that it received a $57 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) to produce 116 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailers. Oshkosh will execute the order with support from its subcontractor, Broshuis B.V.
The EHETS trailer is designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transport, allowing for transport of the heaviest tracked vehicles on European roadways.
“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine demonstrates the critical need for having rigorous logistics systems capable of delivering equipment and cargo across any terrain worldwide,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “The EHETS trailer is a prime example of Oshkosh’s commitment to providing solutions that meet the demands of an evolving battlefield. Oshkosh and our partner Broshuis B.V. are honored to continue to provide this critical capability for the Soldier.”
Oshkosh was awarded the competitive five-year requirements contract in September 2022.