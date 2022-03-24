OSHKOSH—The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) placed its first order of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) with Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation.
The initial order is for 50,000 NGDVs and is valued at $2.98 Billion.
“Oshkosh is committed to making a difference in the lives of those who depend on our products and services to build, protect and serve communities around the world,” said John Pfeifer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “Every day we strive to meet or exceed our customers’ needs with next-generation technologies and advanced systems.”
Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles for the USPS in its Spartanburg, South Carolina factory.
The first order will include a minimum of 10,019 battery-powered vehicles. The NGDV contract allows the flexibility to increase the percentage of battery-powered vehicles.
Preparations at the South Carolina facility are already underway and the company is hiring to meet the demand, said John Bryant, executive vice president for Oshkosh Corporation and president for Oshkosh Defense. Oshkosh won the competitively awarded NGDV contract in February 2021. Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin in 2023.
