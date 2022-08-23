OSHKOSH—Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced this week that it was granted five new patents for the Oshkosh Defense hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or eJLTV. The patents strengthen the company’s intellectual property position in hybrid-electric technology.
The Oshkosh eJLTV was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. These recent patents relate to the accessory drive approach, battery and inverter integration, and the range and capability of the Oshkosh vehicle.
“Hybrid electric vehicle technology provides silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy, and increased exportable power that enables it to be used in combat and reconnaissance scenarios,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The addition of these recent patents underscores our unique ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customer and advance technology for the tactical wheeled vehicle fleet.”
Oshkosh Defense has a robust portfolio of 115+ patents and pending applications for the JLTV, the eJLTV, and related technologies.