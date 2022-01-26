OSHKOSH—Oshkosh Defense unveiled the first-ever silent drive hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), the eJLTV.
The eJLTV offers the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps the same level of performance and protection as the base JLTV, but adds a silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy and increased exportable power. It is designed for use in combat and reconnaissance scenarios, the company said.
The vehicle improves fuel economy on standard JLTVs by 20 percent, and can fully recharge the lithium-ion battery while in use within 30 minutes. This eliminates the need for a charging infrastructure, which remains one of the most significant challenges to the widespread electrification of the tactical wheeled vehicle fleet.
“For many years, we’ve been developing, testing and evolving hybrid-electric variants of our heavy and medium-duty tactical wheeled vehicles,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President for Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense. “Now, with the eJLTV, we’re offering our military customers an affordable way to electrify their light tactical wheeled vehicle fleet without compromising the off-road performance or superior protection necessary in combat operations.”
This year, the U.S. Army plans to recompete the JLTV program and issue a follow-on production contract in September 2022. The follow-on contract, valued at $6.5 billion, includes another 15,468 vehicles.
Bryant said the U.S. Army hasn't requested a hybrid-electric JLTV as part of the recompete, but Oshkosh Defense has the capability to produce the vehicle today.
