Oshkosh Defense will open a dedicated facility in Spartanburg, S.C., to build the next generation of postal vehicles.
Oshkosh plans to hire more than 1,000 employees in Spartanburg, and onsite supply chain partners are expected to have additional hiring needs.
The U.S. Postal Service selected Oshkosh Defense for the multibillion-dollar Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle contract in February 2021 at the end of a competitive process that began in 2015. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract provides for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years.
These vehicles will replace the existing fleet of delivery vehicles, many of which have been in service for more than 30 years. Oshkosh’s winning solution will provide a modern fleet of both zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles, with the option of producing any combination of models.
Oshkosh Defense plans to repurpose an expansive warehouse facility in Spartanburg with the equipment and features needed to accommodate a large-scale manufacturing operation. Production of the vehicles is expected to begin summer 2023.