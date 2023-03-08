OSHKOSH – Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, has filed a formal bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s recent award decision with respect to the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle follow-on contract.
The independent GAO review of the procurement decision was initiated by Oshkosh on March 6.
“After participating in the government’s post-award debriefing process, we have significant concerns regarding the evaluation of the proposals under the solicitation that support an independent review,” said Tim Bleck, senior vice president Oshkosh Corporation and president Oshkosh Defense.
“We believe the Government’s evaluation did not properly review the financial, technical, and manufacturing capabilities offered to select the best value and lowest risk solution to deliver the JLTV.”
The U.S. Army announced in February that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year.
Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project. Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTV’s to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.