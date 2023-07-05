Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS), a physician-owned orthopedic, sports medicine, rheumatology and pain management practice with locations throughout northeast Wisconsin, has expanded its services in the Oshkosh area with a new clinic. OSMS at Mercy Medical Center opened July 3 at 2700 W. 9th Ave. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting event will take place Wednesday, July 12 at 4:15 p.m. at the center.
Formerly known as The Kennedy Center, OSMS at Mercy Medical Center will provide an expanded list of orthopedic care options, not previously available at this location. These include hip, knee and shoulder care; hand and wrist care; foot and ankle care; sports medicine and injuries; fracture care; and work-related injury care.
“We’re excited to be expanding our current offerings in the Oshkosh area to provide more comprehensive services for our patients,” said Dr. Douglas Miller, orthopedic hip & knee replacement specialist and owner at OSMS. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the community of Oshkosh another option for superior, state-of-the-art, patient-focused orthopedics.”