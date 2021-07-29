Outagamie County has rolled out a grant program with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help small businesses and nonprofits.
The Outagamie County Finance Committee approved using funds from the COVID-19 relief package to support small businesses that incurred extra costs due to the pandemic with grants of up to $5,000.
Grants of up to $25,000 also are available to local nonprofit organizations to help those most impacted by the pandemic and assist in the economic recovery.
To learn more about these grant opportunities or to apply, visit Outagamie.org.