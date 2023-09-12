The co-founder, creator and painter of the Packer Fence will bring fans together Sept. 23 to create a new community mural on Lombardi Avenue.
Zane Statz has been painting the Packers Fence since its inception in 2014, creating and painting yearly murals for fans each season. Mr. Statz, along with the help of sponsor BayCare Clinic, are looking for the community to assist in painting their new mural located down the street from The Packers Fence called the Packers Community Mural.
Statz and BayCare Clinic are teaming up for the first time, transforming the mural along Lombardi Avenue titled “A Tradition of Excellence” into a brand new, yearly community mural. Statz will paint roughly half of the mural and will look for community volunteers to come out and help paint the second half Sept. 23. All ages are welcome to join and no sign-up is needed to participate. Community painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s installation will be made possible by BayCare Clinic, the largest physician-owned specialty-care clinic in northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. BayCare Clinic will cover the costs of all fence and paint supplies for the 70-foot long and 6-foot high mural. Additionally, BayCare Clinic will donate $2,000 to NEW Community Shelter, a non-profit organization who provides shelter and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness from Brown County.
Terri Refsguard, CEO of NEW Community Shelter, said, “The New Community Shelter organization is honored to partner with BayCare Clinic and artist Zane Statz for such a unique project. BayCare Clinic always seems to be in the forefront when it comes to bringing our community together for a good cause. To be affiliated with any artwork created by Zane Statz is quite the privilege and the shelter is so very appreciative for the opportunity to benefit from the proceeds of the amazing project.”
Michael Schmidt, direcotr of marketing and business development at Baycare said, "Through this project, we are not only adding beauty and vibrancy to our city but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. It's a testament to the power of art, sports and community coming together for a greater purpose.”