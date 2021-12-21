GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program is seeking mentor and protégé applicants for its 12th year. The program is designed to foster business growth, economic development and job creation in Wisconsin.
In addition to seeking participants in Northeast Wisconsin, the program is now recruiting businesses from the Madison and Milwaukee areas.
Protégé companies in the program will be matched with mentor companies that can provide technical, managerial, financial or other guidance to improve their competitive standing. The program is open to all businesses, with a focus on minority-, woman-, veteran-, service-disabled veteran-, disabled person- or LGBTQ-owned businesses. The mentor-protégé relationship requires at least a 12-month commitment.
Virtual Draft Days will be held via Zoom on Jan. 14 for Green Bay-area applicants. The event will allow protégé companies to meet with potential mentors and discover if a match would be beneficial.
The Packers Mentor-Protégé Program is administered by AFF Research LLC (AFFR). Applications can be submitted online at packers.com/community/mentor-protege.